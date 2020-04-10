Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH WILL RESULT IN INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY. THE FIRE DANGER WILL BE GREATEST BETWEEN NOON AND 8 PM EDT. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN TODAY. IF YOU DO BURN, USE EXTREME CAUTION SINCE FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.