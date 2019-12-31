CONOVER Nancy Labs Simmons, 80, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Simmons, Nancy
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Simmons, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
440 7th St Place SW
Conover, NC 28613
440 7th St Place SW
Conover, NC 28613
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Service begins.
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
440 7th St Place SW
Conover, NC 28613
440 7th St Place SW
Conover, NC 28613
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Visitation begins.