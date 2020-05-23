February 7, 1946 - May 21, 2020 Bruce Allen Simmons, 74, of Hickory, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 7, 1946, he was the son of Glenn Edison Simmons and Hattie Elizabeth Lail Simmons. A Hickory High School and a Clemson University graduate, he earned his Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine, at Oklahoma State University. He was a dedicated and devoted Clemson fan. He lived and breathed Clemson and everything about it and attended every game. He owned and operated Hickory Animal Hospital and Springs Road Animal Hospital. His beloved dogs, Rocky Pup Pup, Buster Butter Bean, Boss Hawg, Russell Pete, Bosley, Opie and Waggles; his brother-in-law, Marion Roseman, of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews, survive him. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemson University at clemson.eduisupportcu or mail to Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
