CLAREMONT William "Gary" Sigmon, 76, of Claremont passed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
