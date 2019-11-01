CLAREMONT William "Gary" Sigmon, 72, of Claremont passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
