Wayne Sigmon CASA GRANDE, AZ. Wayne Elbert Sigmon, 85, of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 17, 1934, in Catawba County to the late Raymond Dacosta Sigmon and Mamye Deal Sigmon. Wayne was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover and an Atlanta Braves fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Poovey Sigmon; son, Tony Sigmon; brothers, Dewell Sigmon and Keith Sigmon. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Tracey Sigmon of Coolidge, Ariz.; brother, Eddie Sigmon of Conover; grandchildren, Dwayne Dacosta Sigmon, Douglas L-eston Lail and John Scott Reed; great-grandchildren, Shayla, Dawson, Nevaeh, Jesslynn, Julian, Zayne, Alex, Andre, Allie, Lily, Emily and L-eston Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Service Chapel in Newton. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:00PM-1:45PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
2:00PM
3010 US Highway 70 SW
Hickory, NC 28602