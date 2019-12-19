Wayne Sigmon CASA GRANDE, AZ. Wayne Elbert Sigmon, 85, of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 17, 1934, in Catawba County to the late Raymond Dacosta Sigmon and Mamye Deal Sigmon. Wayne was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover and an Atlanta Braves fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Poovey Sigmon; son, Tony Sigmon; brothers, Dewell Sigmon and Keith Sigmon. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Tracey Sigmon of Coolidge, Ariz.; brother, Eddie Sigmon of Conover; grandchildren, Dwayne Dacosta Sigmon, Douglas L-eston Lail and John Scott Reed; great-grandchildren, Shayla, Dawson, Nevaeh, Jesslynn, Julian, Zayne, Alex, Andre, Allie, Lily, Emily and L-eston Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Service Chapel in Newton. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Sigmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne 's Service begins.
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM-1:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne 's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Graveside
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 US Highway 70 SW
Hickory, NC 28602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne 's Graveside begins.

Tags