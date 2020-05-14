March 27, 1946 - May 8, 2020 "Well done, good and faithful servant." - Matthew 25:21. Steven Wayne Sigmon, 74, of Hickory, entered his heavenly home Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence, after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. He was lovingly cared for by his family, allowing them to share precious unforgettable moments together. Steve was born March 27, 1946, in Catawba County to the late Raymond Eliot and Rachel Goble Sigmon. He was active in Boy Scouts at St. Timothy Lutheran Church and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Steve was a member of the 1964 class from the old St. Stephens High School. Upon graduation, he attended N.C. State University from 1964 to 1967. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Nuclear Power Program from 1967 to 1973. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Electrician's Mate First Class. He then returned to Lenoir-Rhyne College graduating with a B.A. in Business and Accounting in 1976. He continued to serve his beloved country as a Revenue Agent, Supervisor and International Audit Specialist with the Internal Revenue Service in Hickory for 28 years. During his government service, he also earned his CPA degree. Upon his retirement, Steve enjoyed many hobbies including gardening (loved his tractor!), wood-turning, stamp-collecting and oil painting. He was a gifted intellectual and a life-long learner. Jeopardy was his favorite TV show and allowed him to use his "trivial" knowledge. Many lives were touched by his generosity and kindness, given in a spirit of humility because he had been so blessed in his life. Steve was known for his big wonderful laugh, his ever-present sense of humor (even during his illness) and the ability to make each person feel special. His life purpose was to help others when he saw a need. He taught his family that people are more important than things and that we are put here on this earth to serve others. Steve was a man of deep faith in His God and a pillar of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He loved his church family and the tremendous outpouring of love and support from them sustained Steve during his lengthy illness. Countless hours after his retirement were spent maintaining the church grounds and buildings as Head Trustee. He held many other leadership positions, also, but his greatest joy was teaching an adult Sunday school class for many years. He was a student of the Bible and spent untold hours studying and preparing for the class. Strong bonds of love and fellowship were formed with the members of his class over the years. Steve was welcomed to Heaven by his parents; brother, James Eliot Sigmon; and special granddaughter, Karlee Grace Bumgarner. His in-laws, Dalthard "Jim" and Hazel Lail Sigmon greeted him, also. He is survived by and waits for a future reunion with his devoted wife and high school sweetheart of 51 years, Janice "Jan" Sigmon Sigmon. He will be sorely missed by his loving daughters, Staci Sigmon Bumgarner and husband, Thom, and Emily Sigmon Sherbino and husband, Chris. The joys of his life were his grandchildren, Jordan and Hannah Correll, and Carter and Cooper Link. Steve was a hands-on grandfather and left a lasting legacy with each of them. He leaves behind his special sister, JoAnn Sigmon Watters and husband, Tommy. Also special to him were his brothers and sisters-in-law, Doris and Eddie Sigmon, and Steve L. and Patty Thompson Sigmon. He was proud to be a part of an extended family of nieces, nephews, dear cousins and their loved ones. The family would like to thank Steve's faithful buddies, Pastor Tim Cartwright, Jerry Sparrow, Dale Lawing, Charles Cooper and his good neighbor, Donald Hefner for all their visits and loving support. Many people made his cancer journey easier, including the staff of Carolina Oncology Specialists, Catawba Valley Comprehensive Cancer Center and Duke Cancer Center. In his final months, he was blessed with the comfort and care of Carolina Caring (Hospice), especially his nurse, Dana Walker and social worker, Katie Isenhour. Memorial donations may be made in Steve's honor to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
