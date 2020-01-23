CATAWBA Larry "Bub" Alvin Sigmon Sr., 76, of Catawba passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:45PM-1:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
