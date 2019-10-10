HICKORY Rick Dean Sigmon, 66, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born June 18, 1953, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Claude and Erlene Sigmon. Rick loved Hickory, and he was an avid member of the Hickory Elks Lodge. His favorite morning pastime was drinking coffee every day with his friends at Mel's Superette. He took his friendships very seriously and was a fiercely loyal person. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time joking and telling stories to his family. He never hesitated to voice his pride, his love to his children and to Connie. He will be greatly and deeply missed. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Elizabeth Sigmon and Gilbert Kanywa of Raleigh; son, Tyler Dean Sigmon and wife, Allison, of Charlotte; sisters, Jan S. Hanby and husband, Dave, Sandra S. Dexter and husband, Pardon; several nieces and nephews, all of Charlotte; grandson, Mac Dean Sigmon of Charlotte; fiancée, Connie Starnes of Hickory, and her two children, Miranda and her husband, David, and their son, Evan, and Matt, his wife, Alysha, and their son Patrick. A celebration of Rick's Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hickory Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Hickory High School, Att: Athletics Boosters, 1234 3rd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rick Dean Sigmon and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
