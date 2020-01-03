HICKORY Rex Glenn Sigmon, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Hickory, with his family present. Born Dec. 3, 1934, he was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd Richard Sigmon and Mary Lucille Fulbright Sigmon; brother, Cloyd R. Sigmon Jr.; and sister, Judy Faye Sigmon. Rex is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth (Libby) Allen Wise; two sons, Steven Rex Sigmon and wife, Christal, of Hickory, Dr. Michael Richard Sigmon and wife, Kathleen, and their three children, Alexander Rex Sigmon and wife, Dr. Mariah Sigmon and their son, Michael Alexander, all of Hickory, Christopher Michael Sigmon of Havelock, and Mackenzie Koren Sigmon of the home. A graduate of Hickory High School, Rex completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at Lenoir-Rhyne College, his Master of Arts degree at Appalachian State University, and his sixth-year Education Specialist (Ed.S.) at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. His major field of study was Psychology. Rex was honored to be one of 30 professional educators from the United States selected by the University of Texas to attend an academic year, U.S. government-sponsored Advanced Psychology Institute. He was also one of 30 professional educators selected from the United States to attend an 11-week summer Advanced Psychology Institute, sponsored by the U.S. government, at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. Some 42 years of Rex's life were devoted to public service in the field of education. He was also an Army veteran, having served as a Communications Specialist in the U.S. Army's Eighth Infantry Regimental Headquarters during the Korean War. Rex's public career included many educational positions, including teacher at Bunker Hill High School, Guidance Director for the Catawba County School System, Dean of Student Development for Caldwell Community College, and Lead School Psychologist for the Catawba County School System. He also served many years as the Director and Grants Writer for the Catawba County School System's Job Training (JTPA) Program. This program was in association with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and later with the State of North Carolina. Rex participated in many community activities, including serving as the Catawba County Education Director for the United Way Fund, elected officer in the Catawba County Personnel and Guidance Association, President of the St. Stephens Elementary School Parent Teacher Association for several years, member of the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Community College System, officer in the North Carolina Education Association, and education member of the North Carolina legal team deciding student issues for the North Carolina University System and Community College System. He was also a visiting Professor at Appalachian State University in the Sixth-Year Graduate Program. Hailing from West Hickory, Rex also credited any success that he had growing up to his second home the big white-columned building in downtown Hickory that housed the Hickory Daily Record. He began first as a carrier at the age of 10, and worked part-time at various jobs inside the Record building. During his high school years he worked in the composing room. He often said he spent several hours daily with some of the sharpest and most intelligent people in Hickory. This included one of Hickory's most prominent citizens at the time, L.D. Gifford, owner, editor and publisher of the Hickory Daily Record, from 1929 to 1969. Rex retired in 1999, and traveled extensively with his wife. They visited Alaska some seven different times and even visited the Arctic Circle. Together they drove the AL-CAN Highway, built by the U.S. Army in World War II, which connects Northern Canada, the Yukon Territory, and Alaska. They visited the Grand Canyon many times, once riding the mule train on the overnight trip to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Canyon. They traveled and stayed in the main lodges of every major National Park in the United States. During his Army career he also visited 16 different countries. It was Rex's choice that no public services or expressions of sympathy upon his death. His ashes, in time, will be scattered into the wind along the Blue Ridge Parkway, an area that he and his wife visited many times and dearly loved. Carolina Caring took excellent care of Rex and the family and he asked that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Rex's honor might do so to them at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rex Glenn Sigmon. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540