NEWTON Rebecca "Becky" Jean Huitt Sigmon, 72, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her residence. Born June 11, 1947, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Jay Thomas Huitt and Dorothy Jean Hendrix Huitt. Becky retired from Lexington Home Brands as Fabric Inventory Controller after 26 years of service. With her love of children, she entered a second career for the last 14 years as a teacher assistant at the Children's School of Trinity. Becky enjoyed doing anything and everything with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing the achievements of family with her friends through social media. "Ms. Beck" was devoted to the overall well-being of her "babies" at the Children's School of Trinity. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 39 years, Donald Sigmon; daughters, Julie Abernathy, Donna Wellmon (Kit); son, David Sigmon (Jerri); brothers, Robert Huitt (Jane), Jay Huitt (Julie); sister, Leah Mack (Kevin); grandchildren, Landon Abernathy, Blake Abernathy, Alexander Wellmon, Isabella Abernathy, Jackson Wellmon, Dalyn Sigmon; nieces and nephews, Jennings Huitt (Jackie), Jenna Huitt, Christine Ewers (Jarod), Robbie Huitt; and great-niece, Ellie Ewers. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Reformed U.C.C. in Conover, with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The burial will be private in Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, Aug. 27), at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Becky may be made to the Children's School of Trinity, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613. These donations will fund the Ms. Beck Scholarship Fund for her beloved children. Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Sigmon family.
