TAYLORSVILLE Patsy Rebecca Simmons Sigmon, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born May 31, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Lenabelle Cline Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Wayne Sigmon. Patsy grew up in Taylorsville and after graduating from high school, she worked in the furniture industry for over 40 years. Patsy was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church which she loved, as well as her church family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, quilting and sewing. She was blessed to be a part of a huge family and spending time with them was very important to her. She was adored by her host of family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Teague and husband, Richie, of Hickory; son, John Sigmon of Taylorsville; grandsons, Aaron Thebeau and Brandon Sigmon and his wife, Dixie, both of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Hope Teague of Hickory; five brothers, Joe, Lee, Michael and Jeffrey Simmons, all of Taylorsville, and Dean Simmons and his wife, Berniece, of Alabama; five sisters, Linda Seagle, Deborah Little and husband, James, Melissa Ritchie and husband, Johnny, all of Taylorsville, Hilda Seter and husband, Paul, of Conover, and Nancy Goforth and husband, Steve, of Statesville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Shiloh Lutheran Church at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Harvey Blume officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in the church parish hall, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Patsy Rebecca Simmons Sigmon and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Sigmon, Patsy Rebecca Simmons
