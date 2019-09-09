CLAREMONT Nora (Cricket) Isaac Sigmon, 83, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Buying Records, Boy Scout Items, Old Knives, Old Guitars, License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY