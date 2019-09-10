CLAREMONT Nora Isaac "Cricket" Sigmon, 83, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
