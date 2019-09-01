HICKORY Marvin Edgar Sigmon, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born March 20, 1930, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Darvin Leroy and Violet Ruthene Killian Sigmon. Marvin was an U.S. Air Force veteran; a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and retired from Piedmont Natural Gas. In addition to his parents, a brother, Richard Sigmon, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia Reese Sigmon; daughters, Mavin Moretz and husband, Allen, of Conover, Ellen Cortese and husband, Phillip, of Athens, Ga., Joy Lowry of Hickory; and 13 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The Revs. Eric Haas and Kevin Graudin will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Sigmon family has entrusted the funeral arrangement to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.