HICKORY Marvin Edgar Sigmon, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born March 20, 1930, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Darvin Leroy and Violet Ruthene Killian Sigmon. Marvin was an U.S. Air Force veteran; a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and retired from Piedmont Natural Gas. In addition to his parents, a brother, Richard Sigmon, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia Reese Sigmon; daughters, Mavin Moretz and husband, Allen, of Conover, Ellen Cortese and husband, Phillip, of Athens, Ga., Joy Lowry of Hickory; and 13 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The Revs. Eric Haas and Kevin Graudin will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Sigmon family has entrusted the funeral arrangement to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY