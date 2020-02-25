July 25, 1941 - February 23, 2020 Mabel "Scharleen" Harwell Sigmon, 78, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born July 25, 1941, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Clevie Kiser Harwell. In addition to her parents, two brothers preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Richard Michael Sigmon and wife, Jennifer, of Maiden; daughter, Mary Carpenter and husband, Bobby, of Lincolnton; three grandsons, Noah and Jonah Sigmon, Preston Carpenter; granddaughter, Kristin Raper and husband, Thomas; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Mack; and great-granddaughter, Emma Kate. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m., at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring or Mays Chapel UMC. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Sigmon family. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
