LAWNDALE Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Sigmon Jr., 49, of West Stagecoach Trail in Lawndale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at home. He was born Feb. 15, 1970, in Catawba County. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Kenny was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School, a former employee at Statesman Furniture in Hickory and an avid fan of NASCAR, the Panthers and Cowboys football, and WWE Wrestling. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lee Sigmon Sr.; stepmother, Patricia Anderson Sigmon; brother, Steve Sigmon; and grandparents, Clyde Johnson and Vertie Isenhour Sigmon and Jacob William and Helena Deal Cloninger. Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Tonya Daves Sigmon; stepson, Dillon Daves of Lawndale; mother, Phyllis Cloninger Tucker of Newton; one brother, Donnie Sigmon of Newton; two sisters, Debbie Buff and husband, Gerald, of Mountain View, Pamela Pettrey and husband, Bob, of Newton; stepsisters, Debbie Cruz and husband, Lenard, of Decatur, Ga., Tammy Whisnant of Decatur; mother-in-law, Lynn Bettis Daves of Lawndale; sisters-in-law, Linda Byrd and husband, Dale, of Shelby, Belinda Guy and husband, Jonathan, of Clemmons, Reida Hudson and husband, Paul, of Shelby; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., with Revs. Keith Nichols and Cindy Nanney officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at the home of Lynn Daves, 117 Larsen Rd. in Lawndale. A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
