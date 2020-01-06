HICKORY Mrs. Jeannette Miller Sigmon, 83, of Hickory, went to be with her heavenly Father Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. Jeannette was born Nov. 17, 1936, in Burke County to the late G.E. (Deuce) Miller and Toye Louvinia Sullivan Miller. She was a music teacher for more than 30 years at Hildebran Elementary School. She also enjoyed teaching private lessons at her home for years. Jeannette loved children and helping them discover their passion for music. Jeannette was a pianist, organist, and choir director at Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful member for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henry Sigmon Jr.; sister, Reba Davis; and brothers, Dale Miller and Dennis Miller. Survivors include her sister, Elaine Miller; daughter, Robin Good and husband, Billy Good; sons, Scott Sigmon and wife, Christina Sigmon, Shannon Sigmon and wife, Martha Sigmon; and grandchildren, Elyse Sluder, Mark Vestal, Hunter Sigmon, Holden Sigmon, Jonathan Good and Hayden Sigmon. The family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening (Monday, Jan. 6), at Heritage Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Lisa Wishon and George Williams officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in the Mount Harmony United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, 7967 Mt Harmony Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
