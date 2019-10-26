CONOVER James Allen Sigmon, 77, of Conover passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A service to celebrate James' life will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.