March 30, 1948 - April 13, 2020 Carol Edward Sigmon, 72, of Vale, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Born in Cleveland County, March 30, 1948, he was the son of the late Fred Sigmon and Pearl Willis Sigmon. He was retired from Sherrill Furniture after 43 years of service and was a member of Laurel Hill United Methodist Church in Vale. Mr. Sigmon served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Sue Randall Sigmon; son, David Sigmon and wife, Leah, of Vale; daughters, Angela Davis and Frida Sigmon all of Vale; brothers, Glenn Sigmon of Polkville, Don Sigmon of Burke County, and Kenneth Sigmon of Cooksville; sisters, Kathryn Randall of Vale, Christine Yancey of Burke County, and Kay Peeler of Vale; and grandchildren, Casey Leatherman, Emilee Davis, Nathan Davis, Jada Davis, Cooper Payne, Laney Payne, and Caleb Sigmon. Mr. Sigmon will be open for viewing today (Wednesday, April 15), from 2 to 4 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. The private service will be held at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Johnny Norton officiating. Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 8364 W. Hwy 27, Vale, NC 28168. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
