CONOVER Larry Coyte Sigman, 81, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Carolinas Healthcare System in Morganton. Born Oct. 30, 1937, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Coyte Sigman and Sue Yount Sigman Hewitt. Larry was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, William Nelson Sigman; sister, Martha Lou Sigman Chapman; brother-in-law, Edwin Robert Chapman; and stepfather, James H. Hewitt. Survivors include nephews, Rob Chapman and wife, Sara, Greg Chapman and wife, Kelly; great-nephews, Alex Chapman, Nathan Chapman; and great-nieces, Rachael Chapman and Kristin Chapman. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Revs. Scott Johnson and Anton Lagoutine officiating. The burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Sigman family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. Johns Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. The Sigman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.

