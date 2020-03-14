August 10, 1954 - March 12, 2020 Dale Sides, 65, of Hickory went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 10, 1954, he was the son of the late William Frederick Sides Sr. and Mary Peile Sides. He was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and taught and coached at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Greensboro. He also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy. He practiced as a pharmacist for 30 years and retired from Peoples Drug in Taylorsville. He attended Lifepoint Church Hickory and served as an usher for 30 years, 20 of which he was the Head Usher. Shelia would like to thank Pastor Harv Turner and members of their church for their unwavering support throughout his illness. She would also like to express her gratitude to Peoples Drug for their kindness and support. Dale had a good name. Proverbs 22:1, a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold. His wife of 17 years, Shelia Sides; stepson, Tripp Kivett and wife, Heather; stepdaughter, Doctor Paige Leahy and husband, Charles; three beloved grandchildren, Emily and Meghan Leahy and Gavin Kivett; brother, Fred Sides and wife, Diane; two sisters, Lynne Cline and husband, Charlie, and Jill Crump and husband, Kenneth; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews survive him. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at LifePoint Church Hickory with Pastor Harv Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will follow. Memorials may be made to Lifepoint Church Hickory, General Fund. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
