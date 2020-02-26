February 22, 2020 James Paul Shull, 79, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was employed in the car racing industry. Bass-Smith of Granite Falls is handling the arrangments for the Shull family.

Service information

Feb 27
Graveside
Thursday, February 27, 2020
4:00PM
Sunset Hills Cemetery
100 Pinewood Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
