NEWTON David Edward Shugart, 53, of Newton, passed away after a long hard battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Feb. 28, 1966, he was the son of Linda Clay Shugart and the late Allen Edward Shugart Jr. David enjoyed being outdoors, riding his bike on the trails, and stopping to talk to as many people as he could along the way. David always felt he was the most at peace when he was in the woods. He loved his family and was the best father and husband he could be. He was a very kind, loving, and hardworking man. David worked as a master painter for Mike Johnson Toyota Collision Center and also worked at Bakers Mountain as a park ranger. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 32 years Cindy Wilson Shugart; a daughter, Maggie Shugart of Newton; two brothers, Cary Shugart of Newton, and Cameron Shugart of Newton; a niece, Carmyn Shugart; and a nephew, Daniel Shugart. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at Historical St. Paul's Reformed Church on the corner of Startown Road and Dove Street with Pastor the Rev. Dr. Rob Helton and the Rev. Dr. Steve Disher officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Memorials for Jacobs Fork Bike Trail Memorial Fund may be made payable to Melinda Travis at 401 West A St., Newton, NC 28658 or to St. Paul's Reformed Church Historical Church Fund at 3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Shugart family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
