HICKORY Orpha Ford Shuford, 96, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Trinity Village of Hickory after a period of declining health. Born in Watauga County, May 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Ira V. and Betty Ford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George W. Shuford; son, Michael Shuford; sisters, Dorothy Sparks, Shirley Watson; and brothers, Garland Ford and Arlen Ford. Orpha and her husband, the Rev. George Shuford, served many Lutheran parishes in North Carolina. She retired from Trinity Village, formerly Lutheran Home, after 50 years of nursing. She is survived by her son, Mark David Shuford of the home; brothers, Roy Ford of Hudson, Troy Ford of Lenoir; special friend, Kim Long of Hickory; and a sister-in-law, Kennie Shuford of Hickory. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, with the Rev. Leonard Bolick officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Private burial will be a Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Service information
10:30AM-11:00AM
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
11:00AM
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602