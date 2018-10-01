Shuford, Kenneth Wayne "Skeets"

DECATUR, GA. Kenneth Wayne "Skeets" Shuford, 56, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday Sept. 20, 2018. The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m., at Rucker, Rucker, & Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur, Ga. A receiving will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 8 p.m. Obituary courtesy of Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory.

