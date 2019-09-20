Wade "Hamp" Hampton Shuford Jr. HICKORY Wade "Hamp" Hampton Shuford Jr., who was born July 12, 1928, went to heaven to join his beloved wife, Joanne White Shuford, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Wade H. III and wife, Kathleen, of Conover, David W. of San Diego, Calif.; and granddaughter, Amanda Shuford of Raleigh. Hamp was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years. He was a graduate of Hickory High School, Mercersburg Academy (Pennsylvania), Catawba College, Middlebury Language Schools (Vermont), and Austin Presbyterian Seminary (Texas); he also attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, Davidson College, the University Of Texas, and UNC. Some of his many interests and talents included foreign languages (Spanish, French, German), French horn (college bands and Hickory New Horizons Band), Carolina Moonlighters (barbershop chorus), Edelweiss (German) Club, Alliance Françoise, travel (all continents except Antarctica), cruising, the Hickory Coffee Club, Adult Life Programs, Johns River Valley Camp (and other UCC camps), community theatre, Hickory Lions Club, Hickory Kiwanis Club, photography, the Hickory Landmarks Society, playing bridge, and antique cars. He was a life-long member of Corinth Reformed Church, and served on the Catawba College Board of Trustees (50+ years). He made the world a happier and better place for many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Corinth Reformed Church, with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catawba College, Wade H. & Joanne Shuford Scholarship Fund, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144; Corinth Reformed UCC, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603; Hickory Landmarks Society, P.O. Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603; Johns River Valley Camp, 6211 Hwy. 90, Collettsville, NC 28611; or Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Thank you! Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Wade "Hamp" Shuford Jr. and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
