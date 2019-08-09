Johnny Ray Shuford HICKORY Johnny Ray Shuford, 65, of Hickory, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory is serving the family.

