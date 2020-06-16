Shuford, David Austin

July 26, 1992 - June 11, 2020 David Austin Shuford, 27, of 4542 Catawba Burris Rd. in Denver, N.C., died Thursday, June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at the church. David was born July 26, 1992, in Catawba County, to William "Bill" Shuford and Beth Stroupe Shuford. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Sidney and Mildred Drum Shuford; and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Helen Lail Stroupe. He worked in lawn care for Weed Man Lawn Care. He is survived by his parents, William and Beth Shuford of Denver, N.C.; fiancée and unborn child, Anastasia Baranoski, of the home; two half brothers, William Trent Shuford (Sherry Scenters) of Denver, N.C., and Ernest Chad Shuford of Lincolnton; two nephews; and one niece. Memorials may be made to the Anastasia and baby GoFundMe page. Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton
