February 28, 1961 - May 14, 2020 Elizabeth Elaine Parker Short, 59, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Elizabeth was born Feb. 28, 1961, in Yancey County to the late Harry Lee Parker Sr. and Lovada Elkins Parker. She was of the Baptist faith, and has been attending Trinity Baptist Church of Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Short; grandson, Adam David Short; brother-in-law Phil Melott; and niece, Bobbie Chester. She is survived by her children, James Short and wife, Crystal, of Connelly Springs, David Short and wife, Misty, of Vale, Selina Lynn Pyatte of Icard, Eddie Bobbitt of and Keith Bobbitt, both of Wilkesboro; brother, Harry Lee Parker Jr. and wife, Kathie, of Connelly Springs; sisters, Margaret Kathleen Melott of Lenoir, and Cora Geraldine Self and husband, Daniel, of Claremont; grandchildren, Samuel Rodriguez of Vale, Amber Pyatte and fiancée, Justin Davis of Taylorsville, Jacob Pyatte of Icard, and Parker Short of Connelly Springs; nieces, Cassidy Parker, and Samantha Large; nephews, Joseph Self, Joey Chester, and Jackie Chester and wife, Ellie; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The body will lie in state Sunday, May 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
