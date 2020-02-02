12/27/1933 - 1/31/2020 Wade Richard Shook, 86, of Claremont passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Catawba County to the late Ivey Lee "Roy" Shook and Verdie "Edna" Hedrick Shook. Wade was employed by Arndt and Herman Lumber Company in Newton and retired after many years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family, collecting coins and guns, watching westerns, farming and hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bo Shook, Harvey Shook, and Johnny Shook; sisters, Mary Moss and Edith "Jeet" Bandy. Those left to cherish his memory are son, Steve Johnson of the home; brothers, Everett "Ham" Shook and wife, Marilyn, of Claremont and Garland Shook of Claremont; sisters-in-law, Helen Shook of Claremont and Ruby Shook of Claremont; grandson, Kristopher Johnson and wife, Bethany; great-grandson, Colton Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart. A service to celebrate Wade's life will be held Sunday, (today, Feb. 2), at 4 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Dale Johnson, Clayton Hinson, Timmy Hinson, Phil Benfield, Daniel Shook and Kris Johnson. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
