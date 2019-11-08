HICKORY Stevie Worth Shook, 74, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was born in Cleveland County May 10, 1945, to the late Charles Worth and Ethel Lowman Shook. Stevie will be remembered by many as someone who loved being outside. He could be found regularly out for a walk, gardening, fishing, hunting, or simply sitting outside soaking up the sun. His love of family was always evident as he would spend his time out visiting his dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, David Watson. Stevie is survived by his sister, Bonnie and husband, Bobby Townsend, of Hickory; sister, Sharon Watson of Winston-Salem; sister, Kathy and her husband, Mark Ernstes of Winston-Salem; brother, Charles and wife, Opal Shook of Hickory; nephews, Dan and his wife, Kelly Townsend of Clinton, Miss.; Aaron and wife, Jessica Watson of Charleston, S.C.; Evan and wife, Camille Watson of Durham; John Ernstes of Charlotte; nieces, Susan and husband, Steve Bailey, of Vicksburg, Miss.; Becky and husband, Richard Palmer, of Hickory, Amy and husband, Hitesh Vasnani, of Hickory, and Jordan Ernstes of Charlotte, Novelia and husband, Todd Eckard, of Connelly Springs; and aunt, Helen McDaniel of Salisbury. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at royal Chapel Church of God with the Rev. Carlton Davidson officiating. Visitation of friends will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Royal Chapel Church of God, 7190 George Hildebrand Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
