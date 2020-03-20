Charles Eugene Shook Sr. February 14, 1941 - March 17, 2020 Charles Eugene Shook Sr., 79, of Taylorsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family over the days before his passing. He was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Robert "Glenn" Shook and Burbie Hefner Shook. Gene was in the furniture industry for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, but also attended Life of Victory with his late wife, Elizabeth B. Shook. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his adoring wife of 52 years, Elizabeth B. Shook; brothers, Harvey, Conley, Marvin, and Herman; and sister, Betty Chapman. He is survived by his children, Lori Shook and partner, Tracy, Gina Shook-Deal, Tommy Shook and wife, Sarah Pennell, Charlie Shook and partner, Susan Caudle; grandchildren, Joshua Shook Deal and wife, Jill, Brandon Deal and wife, Kelly, Alisha Hollar and husband, Ethan, Charles "Trey" Shook III, Abigail Shook, Peyton Shook; great-grandchildren, Isabella Deal, Emery Deal, Liam Deal, Annie Hollar, Charlotte "Lizzie" Deal, Mellody Hollar and the youngest, Addison Hollar; sisters, Pauline Fox, Martha Kirby, Carolyn Sigmon and husband, Cloyd; brothers, Jimmy and wife, Janice and Steve; and a number of special nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her Wake Forest Baptist Medical Team, Dr. Joel Inman of Iredell Family Care Center, his nursing team of Fresenius Dialysis Center, as well as the fine men and women of Alexander County EMS. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church cemetery with a graveside memorial to follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Pallbearers include Terry Shook, Monte "Peanut" Winkler, Terry Deal, Darian Sigmon, Jeffery Sigmon, and Tracy Bowman. Honorary pallbearers include Cloyd Sigmon, Tim Kirby, Robbie Shook and Tim Shook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Dialysis Center. Adams Funeral Home www.adamsfunerals.com
