July 23, 1921 - May 21, 2020 Jane Verl Abernathy Shook, 98, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab. Jane was born July 23, 1921, in Catawba County to the late John Shelley Abernathy and Okla Beal Abernathy. She was a life-long and oldest living member of East Maiden Baptist Church. Jane had a great love for gardening, cooking, and baking for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Tom William McCaslin; second husband, Eulan Nook Shook; grandson, Blake Taylor; and son-in-law, Horace Jordan. She is survived by daughter; Kay Jordan, of Maiden; granddaughter; Cindy Taylor, of Maiden; great-grandson, Brandon Taylor and wife, Marlo, of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Taylor, of Maiden; two great-great-grandchildren, Blayke Taylor and Brynn Taylor, of Charlotte; two sisters, Betty A. McCombs, of Newton, and Emma A. Hawn, of Maiden; four nieces and a nephew. Jane will lie-in-state Sunday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden with Pastor Nathaniel Austin officiating. Memorials may be made to East Maiden Baptist Church of Maiden. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807