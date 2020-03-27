January 22, 1928 - March 24, 2020 Jack R. Shook, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born in Catawba County, Jan. 22, 1928, the son of the late John W. and Pearl Etta Hartsoe Shook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Shook Herman; five brothers; and one sister. Jack was owner and operator of Shook Construction. He is survived by his wife, Clara Wike Shook of the home; a son, Richard Shook and wife, Debbie; grandsons, Alan Shook and wife, Karen, and Andrew Shook and wife, Anna; granddaughter, Lara Herman; great-grandsons, Jacob Shook and Alan Wade Shook; great-granddaughters, Amy Grace Shook, and Amber Finley Shook; and a sister, Ruby Sherrill. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gordon West officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

