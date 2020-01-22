LUDLOW, Mass. Laura Mae Shields, 78, of Ludlow, Mass., died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The Shields family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

