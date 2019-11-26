HICKORY Mildred Christine Yates Sherrill, 88, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Mildred was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Caldwell County, and was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lelia Greene Yates. In addition to her parents, she was preceed in death by her husband of 54 years, Melvin Jones Sherrill; and brothers, Billy, Junior and Bobby Yates. Mildred is survived by her son, Ron Sherrill and wife, Cyndy; daughter, Dyan Mercer and husband, Jimmy; brothers, Glenn and Jerry Yates; sisters, Pauline Bivens and Barbara Ramsey; grandchildren, Scott Wade, Gina Patterson, Donnie Cannon II and Candace Grooms; and great-grandchildren, Brittany Grooms, Chase Cannon, Macy Cannon and Dillon Staton. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with the Rev. Ernest Bowes officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Sherrill family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.