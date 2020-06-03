Sherrill Jr., Donald "Donnie"

Donald "Donnie" Sherrill Jr. August 9, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Donald "Donnie" Ralph Sherrill Jr., 64, of Claremont passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is serving the family.
Service information
Jun 7
Memorial Service
Sunday, June 7, 2020
2:00PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
2900 Hwy 16 South, P.O. Box 1373
Newton, NC 28658
