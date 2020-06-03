Sherrill Jr., Donald "Donnie"

Sherrill Jr., Donald "Donnie"

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Donald "Donnie" Sherrill Jr. August 9, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Donald "Donnie" Ralph Sherrill Jr., 64, of Claremont passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Donald (Donnie) Sherrill, Jr. , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 7
Memorial Service
Sunday, June 7, 2020
2:00PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
2900 Hwy 16 South, P.O. Box 1373
Newton, NC 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News