Sherrill Jr., Donald "Donnie" Ralph

Donald "Donnie" Ralph Sherrill Jr. August 9, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Donald "Donnie" Ralph Sherrill Jr., 64, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center, after a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 9, 1955, at the Naval Hospital, in Bethesda, Md., to the late Donald Sherrill Sr. and Doris Shuford Sherrill. Being the son of a career military father, Donnie traveled the world from Europe to Japan, in his first ten years; living in Washington, DC and moving to North Carolina at age of 13, where he happily remained throughout his life. He was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and dedicated member of Friendship United Methodist Church. He retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation, after 30 years of steadfast employment. Donnie enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved music and sharing his very eclectic library with family and friends whenever the occasion arose. He was known at family gatherings and dinners for his "really good tea." Although he was a generally shy individual, he loved talking to people on his CB radio as "Cutlass". If he had entered any trivia contest on The Andy Griffith Show he would have won easily. He followed NASCAR, the Washington Redskins and classic TV. He was an avid walker, finding pleasure taking strolls in his neighborhood, the park, and the mall with his walking buddies. He will be missed by his sister, Hollie Sherrill of Conover; brother, David Sherrill and wife, Angie of Sherrills Ford; nieces, Skyler Courreges of Los Angeles, Calif., and Savannah Sherrill of Winston-Salem; nephews, Jeremy Hipps of Mt. Pleasant, and Caleb Courreges of Conover; great-niece, Jordin Hipps of Mt. Holly; aunts, Margie Davis, Joel Sherrill, Shirley Sherrill, and Thelma Sherrill; uncles, Jim Sherrill, Jerry Shuford, Dave Davis, and Dale Shuford; many heavy-hearted cousins. A graveside service to celebrate Donnie's life will be held Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. David Hamlyn will officiate. Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1373, Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
2:00PM
2900 Hwy 16 South, P.O. Box 1373
Newton, NC 28658
