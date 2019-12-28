Vine Hobart Shepherd CONOVER Vine Hobart Shepherd, 88, of Conover, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Catawba Funeral Home, prior to the service. The Shepherd family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

