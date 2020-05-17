June 8, 1933 - May 9, 2020 Karl M. Shelton, 86, passed peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020. Karl was born in Catawba County, June 8, 1933. He lived and attended school in Newton, until June, 1952, when he entered the U.S. Army. Karl married Deloris Shelton of Enterprise, Ala. in 1954, and they lived in Charlotte for 17 years, raising three children. In his chosen field of investment banking, Karl served as an executive at several national banks, and vigorously supported education in that field. A treasured memory for the family will be the last 20 years of his retirement spent managing his son's business office at Shelton Service Center in Lynn Haven, Fla. Karl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Deloris Shelton; children, Melanie Shelton, Leslie Reilly (Mike), and Kevin Shelton (Suzanne); three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; brother, Nink Harvell (Jane); and many extended family members, in North Carolina and Texas. Karl was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Grace and Thurmond Harvell; and sister, Sylvia McMillan (Alex). Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home www.kentforestlawn.com
