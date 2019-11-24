HICKORY Joseph Henry Shell, 63, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 22, 1955, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Henry Lee Shell and Janice Starnes Shell of Hickory. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Erin Olivia Shell, Lee Calvin Shell and wife, Priscilla, and Casey Jordan Shell; his sister, Jan Shell Isenhour and husband, Kim; and two grandchildren, Cameron Shell and Jada Streeter. A celebration of life and gathering of friends will be held at 2:30 p.m., today (Sunday, Nov. 24), in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.