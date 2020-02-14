April 13, 1936 - February 13, 2020 Janice "Noni" Starnes Shell, 83, of Conover, went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus and G-daddy, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born April 13, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Rodney and Georgia Coffey Starnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Henry Lee Shell; and a son, Joseph Henry Shell. In the late 60's early 70's she was employed by Central Telephone Co. and later was a substitute teacher with the Hickory City School System. In her later years, she was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed tending to her beautiful flowers, but mainly to her beloved family. Noni's last hopes and prayers for her family and friends were, "Be kind to one another always and you will be rewarded with wonders you won't believe, and be sure to Love and Live for Jesus Christ." She is survived by her daughter, Jan Isenhour and husband, Kim, of Conover; and grandchildren, Kim Isenhour Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Dunn, Tyler Isenhour and wife, Brandi, Erin Shell, Lee Shell and wife, Priscilla, Casey Shell, all of Hickory; and her beloved great-grandchildren who were joys to behold. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Coffey officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Kim Isenhour Sr., Kim Isenshour Jr., Tyler Isenhour, Lee Shell, Casey Shell, and Kolden Isenhour. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
1:00PM-2:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
2:45PM
3060 Hwy. 70, SE
Hickory, NC 28602
