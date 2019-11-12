CONOVER Elizabeth Sigmon Shell, 89, of Conover, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Autumn Care in Statesville. Born Jan. 12, 1930, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Russell Grady Sigmon Sr. and Olive Pearl Hunsucker Sigmon. Elizabeth was a 1949 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College where she received a two-year business and secretarial degree. She worked for 14 years for Hickory Chair Co. and was a homemaker. Elizabeth was member of First United Methodist Church in Conover, where she had been active in the United Methodist Women and Circle # 3. She was a member of the Tar Heel Garden Club in Conover, and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Bill. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about her grandchildren's school projects and their travels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Carroll Shell. Survivors include her daughters, Carol S. Zachary and husband, Ben, of Taylorsville, and Gail S. Williams of Greensboro; grandchildren, Rachel Zachary of Seattle, Wash., Spencer Zachary of Taylorsville, Cole Williams of Dallas, Texas, and Natalie Williams of Raleigh; brother, Russell G. Sigmon Jr. and wife, Joanne, of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at First United Methodist Church in Conover, with the Rev. Dr. Gary Royals officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall, immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory, prior to the church service. Condolences may be sent to the Shell family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: First United Methodist Church, 410 First Ave. N, Conover, NC, 28613 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. The Shell family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
