LENOIR Ms. Margie Stella Shatley, 79, of Lenoir, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late Joseph Manual Shatley and Zella Floss Green Shatley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers; Joe C. Isaac Manual, Rufus Lee, Harvey Mckinley, Jessie James, Robert John, Duck Garland, Birtis Mac Shatley; sister, Lennie Mae Hamby; and granddaughter, Erica Haynes. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sandra Austin and Debra Duncan of Conover; and brother, Wayne Edward Shatley. Also left to cherish her memory are four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to honor Ms. Shatley will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Pendry's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Lockee officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment at Shatley Family Cemetery in Lenoir will follow the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Poarch, Dairen Poarch, Joe Poarch, Raeford Moore, Cameron Platt, Dexter Bryant and Kenneth Turnmire. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Margie Stella Shatley.
