February 21, 1932 - February 22, 2020 John H. Sharpe Sr. of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully at his home, in the loving arms of his family, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. John was born in Winston-Salem, Feb. 21, 1932. He served in the U.S. Army as an engineer from 1953 to 1955. From there, he continued his education studying civil engineering at Appalachian State University. His ultimate calling was working for the family business, Sharpe Motor Lines, Inc., which he retired from in 1989. Mr. Sharpe was known for his witty sense of humor, his undeniable love for his family, and as he joked, "His Smarts!" He was preceded in death by his father, Bickett Sharpe; mother, Bernice Sharpe; brother, Clyde Sharpe; son, John H. Sharpe Jr.; son-in-law, Ken Hartmann; and daughter-in-law, Novella Sharpe. John is survived by his loving wife, Jalaine Sharpe; daughter, Martha Sharpe Hartmann; brother, Franklin "Mickey" Sharpe and wife, Jean; grandchildren, Kelly, Gavin, Jordan and husband, Charles; great-grandchildren, Harper and Greyson; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 3 p.m., today (Tuesday, Feb. 25), in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Neil Vallini officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., an hour prior to services. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
