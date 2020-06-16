Sharpe, Maria

June 20, 1938 - June 14, 2020 Maria Setzer Sharpe, 81, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 20, 1938, in Catawba County. Maria was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church for 63 years and retired from Catawba County Schools, where she worked as a teacher assistant for 28 years. She was a member of Catawba Rescue Squad Auxiliary and the blood drive chairperson for Catawba United Methodist Church and various other committees. Maria loved flowers and gardening, family gatherings, vacations and helping others. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her eyes light up. Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Mallie Prue Punch (Mama Prue); adoptive parents, Fred and Ielen Setzer; daughter, Robin Benfield; and sister, Monteen Mingus. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jerry Sharpe of the home; daughters, Scottie Walker and husband, Johnny, of Claremont, Connie Hendren and husband, Jeff, of Catawba; brother, Steve Setzer of Newton; son-in-law, Terry Benfield of Claremont; grandchildren, Tracy Benfield (Wendy) of Denver, N.C., Chris Benfield of Claremont, Corey Walker (Jules) of Arlington, Va., Stephanie Davis (Josh) of Bethlehem, Justin Hendren (Amber) of Catawba, Kayleigh Morrow (Will) of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Brooklynn Benfield, Jacob and Jayden Davis, Cole and Greyson Hendren. A service to celebrate Maria's life will be held Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m., at Catawba United Methodist Church. The Rev. H. Cowles Bristol III will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at Catawba United Methodist Church, prior to the service. Maria's body will lie in state Wednesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton .Those serving as pallbearers are: Tracy Benfield, Chris Benfield, Corey Walker, Justin Hendren, Josh Davis and Will Morrow. Memorials may be made to Catawba United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Catawba, NC 28609 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
