March 10, 2020 Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2020. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Damarion Sharpe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.