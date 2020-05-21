March 10, 2020 Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2020. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
