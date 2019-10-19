HICKORY John Malcolm "Johnny Mac" Shade, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The family gathering will be held at Morningstar First Baptist Church, Monday Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!