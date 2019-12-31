MAIDEN Penny Denise Laney Severt, 65, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Penny was born June 21, 1954, in Catawba County to the late Floyd "Dab" Recil Laney Sr. and Ruby "Pat" Ogletree Laney. Penny was a member of St. Paul's Reform Church in Newton. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hugh Severt; and a sister, Patty Laney. She is survived by her son, Eric Little and wife, Whitney, of Maiden; grandson, Jacob Cole Little; mother, Ruby "Pat" Ogletree Laney of Maiden; sister, Sandy Arndt and husband, David, of Denver, N.C.; brother, Recil Laney and wife Sharon of Maiden; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Center View Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Glenn Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Memorial Garden in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Severt family.
